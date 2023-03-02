Good first. Kevin Durant debuts as he wanted with the Suns shirt. With a satisfying personal match and team victory. He hadn’t played since January 9, injured his right knee, meanwhile, on February 9, he was traded at his request to the Brooklyn Nets, ending up in Phoenix. Who finally enjoyed it: 23 points, 10/15 shooting, the away success in a match conducted from start to finish. Durant spoke of a “solid debut”. Coach Williams explained: “I’m not asking him to be a leader, but to play like he knows how to do.” Sacrosanct. For the Suns, led by Booker, it is the seventh victory in the last 10 outings: they are 34-27 now. Charlotte (20-44) who was back from 5 consecutive successes, has always chased after, thanks to the absence of LaMelo Ball who underwent surgery on his injured ankle: the season is already over for him.