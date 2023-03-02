Creativity has no limits and does not always come from expected sources. By the way, a funeral home in the United States (USA) took care of the plan and decided that it will send the DNA of four deceased American presidents, in a memorial flight.

Founded in 1994, Celestis seems to be ahead of its time. The mission is clear and goes beyond the conventional: if there are those who want to dissipate in the waters of the sea, there will also be those who want to get lost in the emptiness of space. For the latter, the American funeral home has the solution.

On a memorial flight, which it called Enterprise, the company will carry the DNA of four deceased American presidents: George Washington, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy and Dwight D. Eisenhower. On the same flight, scheduled for May 4, 2023, the genetic material of other people will travel, including several who worked on the Star Trek series.

The purpose of this peculiar journey is to establish a kind of genetic library in space, to, according to the funeral home, help the colonizers of the future to reconstruct the history of the Earth and, especially, of the USA. Regarding the way in which these beings from the future will be able to collect the samples that will now be sent to nowhere, no guess has been advanced.

Founded in 1994, Celestis has undertaken nearly two dozen trips and has worked with a wide variety of people: from artists, to students and scientists. In addition to the Enterprise, which should take off in May of this year, others, such as Tranquility and Destiny, flew into space, as a memorial, with DNA from deceased people, with different occupations and ages.

It is worth mentioning that the collection of DNA from those who died a long time ago, as is the case of US presidents, was achieved through hair. In turn, the DNA of those who have recently died has been extracted through oral brushing.