Immune this time to the dreaded ‘FIFA Virus’, Real Madrid resumes the League with the aim of maintaining the immaculate service record it presented in the first four days of the championship. A total of victories, with just two goals conceded, was the balance of Carlo Ancelotti’s troops before the national team break. Spurred on by an imperial Bellingham, the Chamartín team starred in an energetic opening of the course in which they managed to weather the cascade of injuries that affected core figures within their team such as Courtois, Militao and Vinicius to sign one of their best league starts so far. that goes of century. With a match every seven days, the leader boasted physical vigor and forcefulness in the areas from an almost immovable block, beyond the imperatives emanating from the infirmary. But the Champions League bursts onto the scene and compresses the calendar, giving the whites their first Tourmalet of the season with an intimidating initial ramp: Imanol Alguacil’s Real Sociedad, a specialist in putting the capital team in trouble.

«We have a lot of games and I am going to rotate a little more compared to the first games. Many more players are going to be available and will contribute,” Ancelotti said in a relaxed press conference that showed a coach relieved by the health of the twelve internationals who attended with their national teams and the good performance that the team offered. most of them, including goals from figures like Tchouaméni, Rodygo, Joselu or the insatiable Bellingham, whose work will be multiplied in the next three weeks.

Not in vain, this Sunday’s duel against Real Sociedad is the starting signal for a very steep stretch in which Real Madrid will have to face seven games in 21 days. Union Berlin (September 20), Atlético (24), Las Palmas (27), Girona (30), Naples (October 3) and Osasuna (weekend of October 7-8) will complete the whites’ agenda before that club competitions are interrupted again to make way for the commitments of the national teams. And to carry out all those appointments, Ancelotti will have to resort to the available wardrobe. Hence this Saturday he gave a cape to the footballers who have been bench meat in the first days, started by Modric, whose displeasure was evident in the interview he gave a few days ago to a Croatian media outlet.

«When he renewed everyone was delighted and so was he. He then changed his role if we look at the last few games because he started one game. Now he will have more prominence and will continue to be important as in recent years,” said Ancelotti, who explained that he gave more prominence to young people at the start of the campaign “to see what they can contribute” because the benefits of Modric and Kroos are out of the question. all doubt.

All in all, it does not seem that the litigation against Real Sociedad is going to bring many new developments to the Real Madrid eleven. The ‘txuri urdin’ are a tall opponent and Imanol Alguacil’s exciting proposal invites us to think that Ancelotti will continue his most rock and roll block. «I will put the best team. “It is an important match against an important rival,” reasoned the Italian, who recovers Ceballos after almost 50 days of the Utrerano in the dry dock but still has the absences of Mendy, Vinicius and Arda Güler, in addition to the well-known long-term absences of Courtois and Militao.

On the visiting side, the negative note is given by Aritz Elustondo, who relapsed from the muscle problem that has prevented him from making his debut so far this year and did not enter a call in which André Silva does not appear either, with whom Imanol Alguacil does hope to have next Wednesday in Real Sociedad’s return to the Champions League. The Orio coach will have at his disposal other players who were doubtful throughout the week such as Sadiq, Zakharyan, Urko, Odriozola, Barrenetxea or Odriozola. The latter makes his debut in a call-up after returning to Real and could debut precisely against his former team.

Real Madrid: Kepa, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Rodrygo and Joselu.

Real Sociedad: Remiro, Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney, Zubimendi, Brais Méndez, Mikel Merino, Kubo, Oyarzabal and Barrenetxea.

Referee: Soto Grado (Riojano Committee).

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

TV: Movistar LaLiga.