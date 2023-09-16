Milan – Manita of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter against Milan in the derby, a very heavy 5-1, which allows them to fly to the top of the championship with full points, with 12 points in four games (for the eighth time in their history), ahead of Juve with 10 and Milan who remains at 9. Unexpected knockout for Milan with the Nerazzurri scoring twice with Mkhitaryan in the 5th and 69th minutes, with Thuram in the 38th minute and with Calhanoglu on a penalty kick in the 79th minute and with Frattesi in the 93rd minute, it’s not enough the Rossoneri scored Leao’s goal in the 57th minute. For the Milan derby Inzaghi confirms ten elevenths of the team that spread against Fiorentina: seasonal debut for Acerbi in place of de Vrij. and trust in the Lautaro-Thuram tandem going forward. On the other side, Pioli with Tomori disqualified, inserts Kjaer, the only forced substitution, with Pulisic-Reijnders-Leao behind Giroud.

Ready-go and Inter take the lead. In the 5th minute Thuram goes powerful on Thiaw, low and tense cross, Dimarco’s left foot deflected by Mkhitaryan into the net for 1-0. Milan failed to react immediately after the cold goal and also took a risk in the 9th minute with Lautaro serving Dumfries’ incursion, a right-footed shot blocked by Kjaer, and Theo Hernandez gave away the first corner of the match. Inzaghi’s team is more enterprising and in the 11th minute Calhanoglu opens for Dimarco, with Mkhitaryan who heads the ball from an excellent position but the ball goes wide.

Milan’s first sign of going forward comes in the 24th minute: throw by Theo Hernandez, hole by Dumfries, ball to Rafael Leao who misses the one-on-one control with Sommer. In the 30th minute there is a free kick scheme with Leao who is fed by Theo Hernandez and engages Sommer but is in an irregular position. Good moment for the Rossoneri who came close to equalizing in the 31st minute: percussion from Theo Hernandez who exchanged with Giroud and wedged himself into the area with his left foot which went just wide. Once the Rossoneri’s outburst was over, Inter moved forward again and found the second goal: in the 38th minute Lautaro set up Dumfries, a serve for Thuram who controlled and came back on the right to invent a curling shot that struck Maignan for the 2-0. In the second half the Rossoneri tried to push straight away and found the goal in the 57th minute: Giroud’s service to Rafael Leao who beat Sommer from inside the area.

Inzaghi sends fresh forces into the field and inserts Frattesi for Barella, Arnautovic for Thuram and Carlos Augusto for Dimarco. In the 66th minute Mkhitaryan tames the ball and serves it for Carlos Augusto who unleashes a violent right-footed shot deflected by Maignan. Inzaghi’s team regains the field and pushes and in the 69th minute they find the hat tricks: Darmian goes away on the wing, Lautaro controls and passes towards Mkhitaryan who surprises Maignan again with his right foot at his post, thanks to a deflection, and finds his personal brace. Milan felt the pinch, were unable to respond and conceded again in the 79th minute: Lautaro pounced on a loose ball in the area, anticipating Theo Hernandez who knocked him down, Sozza pointed to the spot. Penalty from Calhanoglu who makes no mistake, central conclusion, Maignan wrong-footed, and 4-1. The Rossoneri attack but in the end they suffer a counterattack from Inter and in the 93rd minute Mkhitaryan steals the ball from Chukwueze and finishes it in the area for Frattesi who slides in behind Maignan to score the final 5-1.