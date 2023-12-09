Dubai Police seized 94 vehicles and motorcycles, and issued 4,420 “dangerous tickets” to drivers who violated the requirements for celebrating the country’s 52nd Federation Day. The provisions of Decree No. 30 regarding vehicle seizure will be applied to them, bringing the value of releasing the majority of seized vehicles to 50,000 dirhams.

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that most of the violations were concentrated in the areas of Al Ruwayyah, Jumeirah, and some residential areas and entertainment places, noting that a group of drivers violated traffic rules and caused chaos and parades on internal and external roads, and inconvenience to residents. They also initiated random marches and gatherings, and did not adhere to the instructions of the police. They disrupted traffic and blocked the road for others.

He added that the violations that were also recorded include providing vehicles with devices that make noise, inserting illegal additives into the engine bodies, and extras that affect visibility, in addition to loading the vehicle more than the permitted number, exiting from the windows and sunroof, using “party spray,” and obliterating The front or rear number plate, changing the color of the vehicle, and darkening or tinting the windshield.

He added that some drivers disturbed the peace of mind of families in the desert camps, by performing reckless acts, displaying in a dangerous manner, and raising the volume of chants and songs in a way that disturbed the visitors of those areas.

Al Mazrouei appealed to parents to monitor their children’s behavior to protect them from negative behaviors such as driving recklessly and recklessly and making dangerous movements, stressing that the closeness of parents with their children enhances positive behaviors among young people and contributes to reducing serious traffic accidents and the resulting deaths and serious injuries.

