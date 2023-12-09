The dramatic story comes from New York, the police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old girl. Jaclyn Elmquist she was found lifeless in a garbage compactor of a luxury building in Manhattan.

The family had reported the disappearance of the 24-year-old, after her failure to return and futile attempts to trace her. Her photos had spread on the web and in local TV programs. Jaclyn Elmquist had last been seen Thursday evening at a restaurant, where she had gone for a dinner with work colleagues.

After the complaint, the police started investigations and tried to reconstruct the 24-year-old’s evening. The sad discovery occurred after the report of some residents, who found the lifeless body of a girl in basement of luxury building. The officers ascertained that it was indeed Jaclyn and that he was fell into a garbage duct.

He had overindulged a bit, as his colleagues said. At the end of dinner they went to a bar and then had it accompanied to take a taxi. It’s unclear what happened to her next. Building employees said they saw her come in alone, but that I had never seen his face before. She didn’t live in the building.

The investigators are trying to understand why he was in that luxurious building, but for now they are not talking about a crime. They hypothesize that there are no other people involved in the death of the 24-year-old.

His parents are shocked and cannot explain what could have happened. Why did the girl go to that building? Did you have to meet someone? What happened then and how did it end up in the garbage duct? Only the autopsy and further investigations will provide the answer responses to the family.