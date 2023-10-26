Dubai (Etihad)

Distinctive designs and innovative products inspired by the art of calligraphy and its aesthetics bearing the fingerprints of elite Emirati artists, residents of the country and emerging talents, presented by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture” in cooperation with a group of partners within the first session of the “Dubai Calligraphy Biennale”, which is held under Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, it continues until October 31, and witnesses the organization of 19 various art exhibitions, and contributes to the activation of more than 35 cultural and heritage sites around Dubai.

This comes within the framework of Dubai Culture’s commitments aimed at supporting emerging creators in the country, and giving them a special space to display their innovations, which is part of strengthening the strength of the cultural and creative industries in the emirate.

In this context, Dubai Culture, in cooperation with Art Jameel, provided a variety of unique products in a number of Biennale locations that give the public the opportunity to explore the creativity of local and international talents, including a handbag designed by artist Amna Al Saleh, who was inspired by… Calligraphy tools were used on various types of paper, notebooks, and stickers, as well as cloth bags embroidered with different threads that highlight the aesthetics of the Arabic language and the flexibility of its letters, created by the artist Raghad Murad from “Wajsh Design and Publications,” while Asma Suleiman Al-Mazmi’s creativity was evident in her design of a bag designated for calligraphers to store their tools. . In the design of his bag, Ibrahim Zaki Khamaysa also combined elements of modern typography, graphics and shapes inspired by the daily practice of Arabic calligraphy.

Dr. Athra Khamisa presented a “Do it yourself” collection of henna cones, in addition to three collections, which are “Beauty/Beauty” stickers inspired by the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace: “God is beautiful and loves beauty.” In it, she cooperated with the artist Muthanna Hussein, and dedicated the collection The second is for wall art and celebrates Arabic calligraphy, in addition to “Messages of Love and Peace,” which she completed in cooperation with calligraphy artists Ali Al-Masry and Ibrahim Zaki Khamaysa, while the posters of the third group were inspired by motifs frequently used in the art of henna. As for Maryam Hatem Hariz Al Falasi, Najla Saif Hadef Al Shamsi, and Maryam Muhammad Hathboor Al Falasi, they presented a handbag made from palm tree parts, through which they sought to reimagine local culture in an unconventional way.

On the other hand, Mirzam Company is displaying three exclusive chocolate wrappers at the Dubai Calligraphy Biennial, bearing the fingerprints of three female artists from the Emirates, as it cooperated with Fatima Al Ketbi to produce the artwork “Kohl Expressions,” in which she relied on “Al-Athmad” kohl, while Camellia presented fans of her piece. The artist “Innie” is a light artistic installation that expresses the power of positive energy. This work represents part of Camelia Lighting’s experiments on art therapy methods. As for the artist, Nada Salman Pour, she participates with her “Latent” work, through which she embodies the geometric movement of liquid sand and its constantly changing form. .

On the other hand, Frame, located in the Dubai Design District, is participating in the Biennale by presenting special T-shirts created by the Japanese initiative B.eautiful, which was launched in the American city of Los Angeles, and is co-managed by Shun Kinoshita. The fashion line for this initiative is distinguished by unique designs bearing the imprints of elite Japanese artists, including the design (貴い), which means “precious” or “valuable” in Arabic, through which the Japanese creative scene can be explored.

It is noteworthy that the inaugural edition of the “Dubai Calligraphy Biennial” is held with the main support of the “Al Rostamani Group”, with the support of “Sandooq Al Watan”, and in partnership with a group of partners and institutions active in the local cultural scene.