Conference League in the third group match, HJK got a cold ride already in the first ten minutes, when the ball was taken to the penalty spot after video review.

HJK top Jukka Raitala was the unlucky player who committed a hand foul when heading for the ball in Frankfurt’s free-kick situation. Omar Marmoush headed the ball towards the goal, and the ball touched Raitala’s hand before Jesse Öst blocked the ball. There was only a moment’s joy from Östi’s great save, when the referee awarded a penalty kick for a hand foul.

Frankfurt’s French midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe slammed the ball into the middle of the goal and gave Eintracht Frankfurt the lead.

HJK had a really good start in the match, when Matti Peltola and At Perparim Hetemaj there were good goal positions. Peltola got his chance to score after his possession, but the defense blocked his shot. Moments later, Frankfurt’s goalkeeper blocked Hetemaj’s cross-shot after Top Middle and Hetemaj had with their pressure deprived the ball in the attack end.

After HJK’s good goalscoring opportunities, Frankfurt was really close to scoring in the 7th minute, but Omar Chalbi suti missed the ball at the back post.

HJK has one point from two Conference League group games so far, which it earned in an away draw in Scotland’s Aberdeen. Before Thursday’s match, HJK had scored three goals and conceded four goals in two matches.

Against Frankfurt, HJK’s starting line-up is as follows: Jesse Öst; Joona Toivio, Miro Tenho, Aapo Halme; Try SoiriMatti Peltola, Lucas Lingman, Jukka Raitala; Perparim Hetemaj, Bojan RadulovicTopi Keskinen.

