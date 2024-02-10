Open the gates. On the way to your dream garage in Wijchen.

Every time you stop at the gate, open it and drive into the driveway you will have a moment to pinch yourself. This is a villa reminiscent of a Hollywood movie. It is for sale in the Netherlands, in Wijchen in the province of Gelderland to be precise.

You can start a car company on the estate, there is so much parking space. Not only that. There is a place in the detached garage for your most important cars. This is a building to the left of the house. The beautifully built garage has three doors and can accommodate three modern cars. If you have a collection of original Fiat 500s, you can fit a few more.

Dream garage in Wijchen

The current owner's collection is not very imaginative: a Porsche Cayenne, a MINI and a Porsche 911. There must be room for improvement! There is little to criticize about the house itself. With 655 m² of living space, it is grand. Then you also have a large garden with, of course, a swimming pool. That's a wonderful place to stay in the summer.

The house is listed for around 3,750,000 euros on Funda. On the other hand: you don't have to go on holiday for the rest of your life. You can use all those saving euros to make the right offer.

Unfortunately, there are no snapshots of the inside of the house. The advertisement description does make you curious. For example, there is talk of a wellness area with fitness and a hair salon. In addition to saving on holidays, you will never have to pay for wellness, a gym membership or the hairdresser again. Unfortunately, the price does not include a 24/7 hairdresser and masseuse. Shame.

In addition to the country house itself and the garage, there is also an independent apartment. For your staff of course, they also have to sleep somewhere. What should I do first when purchasing this home? Expand the garage, of course. A palace like this also includes a large garage for a complete car collection. You can dream along on Funda.

This article Dream garage with matching dream villa first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Dream #garage #matching #dream #villa