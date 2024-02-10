WEC | Costa completes the first McLaren-United lineup

Nicolas Costa completes the first United Autosports lineup for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

On a Friday of announcements, with the arrival of Nico Pino for the #95 McLaren of the British team, the line-up of the #59 720S GT3 EVO is also completed with the hiring of the Brazilian driver.

Costa has just become Champion in his home country in the single-brand Porsche Carrera Cup and in the past he has also graced the stages of Italian tracks racing in the Italian GT with the VSR Lamborghini.

For his debut in the LMGT3 Class of the top endurance series he will join Grégoire Saucy and James Cottingham, in a totally new challenge for him.

Nicolas Costa Photo by: United Autosports

“I'm very excited for what's about to happen. It's a dream come true to race for McLaren Automotive and United Autosports,” comments the 31-year-old South American.

“Being part of this duo is an honor. I can't wait for this year to start, to drive such a great car and to compete at World Championship level in Brazil, as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans; it's something I have always dreamed of!”

Richard Dean, CEO of United Autosports, adds: “Nicolas had a fantastic 2023 season, dominating the Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil and clearly demonstrating his capabilities for GT3.”

“Together with F3 podium finisher Grégoire Saucy and British GT Vice-Champion James Cottingham, the #59 crew will be exciting in an extremely competitive 2024 grid.”