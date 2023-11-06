The Return of the Future You already know your champions, who were crowned this Monday on the day that ended in La Plata, Huila, but the caravan is still waiting for what happens to the cyclist Juan Matabajoy.

The rider lost control of his bicycle when he was traveling through the fourth stage on Sunday, fell and ended up under a bridge.

Terrible cyclist accident in the Vuelta del Porvenir: he is in the hospital

They don’t have money…

Matabajoy, who belonged to Nariño’s team, was left on the floor, the police and lifeguards immediately helped him, he was immobilized and transferred to a hospital in the municipality of Pitalito.

The runner is in an induced coma, a decision that the doctors made once they realized the severity of the injuries.

“That happened on Sunday’s stage, but this morning (Monday) they gave us good news about his state of health,” he told Time. Alex Atapumathe coach of the Nariñense team.

And he added: “He was transferred to a clinic in Neiva, he remains in an induced coma and the doctors have said that he has responded well to the treatment.”

Matabajoy’s relatives tried to travel by car from Pasto to Huila, but the road near Mocoa There was a problem and they couldn’t stop.

Roberth, his brother, is the one who tries to travel, but they do not have the resources to do it by air, so they ask for help.

“It is very expensive and people’s collaboration is needed so that you can travel by plane,” reads the message that circulates on social networks.

Matabajoy is a young runner who wanted to seek glory in the youth race, but the accident prevented him from finishing the race.

“They tell us that if he continues to evolve tomorrow (Tuesday) the doctors could reduce the medications to wake him up,” Atapuma commented.

Will Luis Díaz be sanctioned for his goal celebration? English Federation makes decision

