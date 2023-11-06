Brazil is one of the greatest hotbeds of talent in the history of football as, season after season, top-level young players emerge who have impressive characteristics and traits with crazy potential. One of the main promises that has emerged in recent years is Endrick, who plays for Palmeiras and has already been sold to Real Madrid for a figure that could rise to €75 million if all the variables are met.
Since his appearance in Verdão’s first team, he has accumulated an enormous amount of individual achievements and in the history of both Brazilian and South American football since he became the youngest player to score a goal in the history of the Copa Libertadores. His level has increased this season in which he established himself in the first team of the San Pablo team and now he is a starter for coach Abel Ferreira.
Such is his regularity and level that, at 17 years old, he was called up to join the Brazil National Team squad for the first time in his career ahead of the duels against Colombia and Argentina in the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup that will be played. in the United States, Mexico and Canada in what will be the first tournament with 48 teams. This means that he is the youngest Brazilian player to be called up for his country’s national team since Ronaldo Nazario joined the Verdeamarelha in 1993.
What other surprises does Brazil’s squad have for the next Qualifiers date?
Fernando Diniz, coach of Fluminense and recent champion of the Copa Libertadores, called up Nino and André, his key pupils in the Tricolor of Rio de Janeiro as well as the surprises of Paulinho (Atlético MG) and Pepê (Porto) up front. It should also be mentioned that two historical references from recent years such as Casemiro (tear) and Neymar (torn ligaments) are not present in this squad to face the matches against the Cafeteros and Albicelestes.
