Currently Milk is a quiet housewife in the series of Dragon Ball Super. But it wasn’t always like that, and in fact, many remember her most fierce stage, when Milk was a fighter and they pay tribute to her with fan art and cosplay.

From an early age, she displayed combat skills and tremendous strength. Her main weapons were the blade from her helmet and the death ray from her head. But she could also lift heavy weights.

Likewise, it stood out for its great resistance. However, as the years went by, Milk decided to put aside the additional weapons and preferred to fight bare-handed.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball Super: LAFC fans show Gogeta and become MLS champions.

It is in this way that he appeared in the Martial Arts Tournament to find Goku and remind him of the promise he made to him. This was the one to get married but the clueless Z Warrior not only took her lightly but also thought that she was talking about food.

Font: Toei Animation.

However, Goku kept his word and ended up marrying her. But not before beating her in single combat. Despite the strength of her current wife, he did not have much trouble defeating her.

The scale of power in dragon ball it is disproportionate and that is something that comes to light on more than one occasion. It is from this stage of Milk’s life that there is more than one cosplay that attracts attention.

Fabibi Cosplay recreates Milk from Dragon Ball

Milk’s cosplay from dragon ball what we bring you now is a contribution by cosplayer Fabibi Cosplay (@Fabinui). As you can see she is very similar to how this fighter appears at the end of the first series.

But the costume version is sexier, as it ditches the pants Milk usually wears. In this form it looks more like a kind of leotard that retains the blue color and red ties. It is a different interpretation than usual.

Font: Twitter.

What is present is Milk’s traditional hairstyle, making it easily identifiable. To complement this cosplay there is a background with pink flowers reminiscent of cherry or sakura.

But since it is a recent photo, it is to be imagined that it is another type of tree or actually a montage. Anyway, it’s a good recreation of Milk.

In addition to dragon ball we have more anime info on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.