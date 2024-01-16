Because she wanted to go into hiding, a woman from Ingolstadt is said to have killed a woman who looked like her with an accomplice. Now the trial for the murder of the doppelganger has begun.

ZThree of the four defense attorneys SK has brought in to fight the murder charges against her stood in front of their client on Tuesday before the trial began to shield her from the cameras. So at first all you see are freshly blow-dried lawyer hairstyles, the obligatory serious lawyer expressions and crossed arms. Later she sits between her defenders: short and slim, wearing an elegant black turtleneck sweater under a checked blazer.

The 24-year-old German-Iraqi woman states her profession as “self-employed beautician”. Every now and then she brushes a long strand of her dark hair away from her doll-like face, then in profile you can see her snub nose and full lips. The defense's protective stance also matches the tenor of their lawyers' request that the court order the removal of their ankle bracelets for the proceedings. Because her client poses no danger, after all she is of “petite stature” and is 1.64 meters tall.