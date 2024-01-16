Putin announced a threat to the statehood of Ukraine amid the failures of the offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the heads of municipalities of the country's constituent entities, said that the statehood of Ukraine would be under threat due to the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU).

If what continues now continues, what is now taking place – and now it is completely obvious: not only their counter-offensive failed, but the initiative is in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces – if this continues, then Ukrainian statehood may be dealt an irreparable, very serious blow Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin called the implementation of Zelensky’s “peace formula” impossible

The President noted that the “peace formula” of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is a prohibitive requirement for peaceful dialogue, therefore its implementation is impossible.

He also noted that negotiations within the framework of this formula are an attempt to force Russia to give up new territories.

As for this negotiation process, it is an attempt to encourage us to abandon the gains that we have realized over the past year and a half. But this is impossible, everyone understands that this is impossible Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state also recalled that Kyiv refused negotiations at a time when agreements had already been reached in Istanbul.

He pointed to the words of the head of the Istanbul negotiating group, David Arakhamia, that Ukraine was ready to sign the agreements, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson persuaded the delegates not to implement them.

Well, idiots, no? And they say directly: if we had gone for this, everything would have been finished a long time ago, a year and a half ago Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin added that such a decision once again indicates the lack of independence of the Ukrainian political leadership.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who had officially banned negotiations with the Russian leader, again spoke about resolving the conflict using Kyiv’s “peace formula.”

He raised this topic at a press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd and asked her to hold a “peace summit.”

The head of the international committee of the State Duma and the leader of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky, in turn, said that the peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland, if it takes place without Russia, is another waste of time and an ineffective initiative.

Putin commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on Russian territories

The president said that by attacking Russian territories, Kyiv wants to show that it is capable of responding to Russia’s actions.

He noted that people are wondering why the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attacking cities and towns. The head of state emphasized that there is no military sense in this.

Why do they do this? There is an answer. The first is to show your people and their sponsors, who give money for weapons and ammunition, that they are able to respond to Russia's actions Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin added that the Russian military is carrying out targeted strikes on military infrastructure and enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

The President said that Russia has always defended and will continue to defend its interests. He also recalled that the declaration of independence stated that Ukraine is a neutral state, but the authorities of the republic refused to comply with this point.

These nationalist elements turned out to be more aggressive and began to push their agenda. That's how it all led to today's situation. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state concluded that people living in the new territories never thought of themselves as anything other than part of Russia.