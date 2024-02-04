The Palestinian government anticipated the scheduled visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the region from Sunday to Thursday, by presenting the details of its plan within the Palestinian Authority reform program, as this raised questions regarding its connection to American pressures towards making changes and reforms in the structures and institutions of the Palestinian Authority, and the extent to which it is In preparation for the Palestinian Authority to take over the rule of the Gaza Strip in the post-war period.

