Documents recently released in the United States have shed light on the lack of financial evidence by Qatar, led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, to back its alleged £5bn bid to acquire Manchester United.

The saga of the sale of Manchester United, owned by the Glazer family since 2005, has kept fans and the football community in suspense for months, with Qatar and INEOS emerging as the main suitors to take control of the club.

However, despite the large numbers involved in the Qatari offer, concrete evidence was never presented that they had sufficient funds to close this multi-million dollar operation.

The revealed documents, which focus on the details of the sale of 25% of Manchester United shares to INEOS, made it clear that The English club put pressure on Qatar on multiple occasions to justify his financial capacity to carry out this monumental acquisition, but the answers never came.

In October 2023, Qatar decided to withdraw from the contest, citing its fatigue due to the long duration of the process. It seemed that the Qataris were only interested in acquiring the entirety of Manchester United and were not willing to settle for just a part of the shares.

Finally, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and his chemical company INEOS took over the 25% of the club for a sum of 1.3 billion pounds (1.5 billion euros).

This transaction is pending ratification by the Premier League next month, and Ratcliffe and his company are expected to assume management control of Manchester United.

Furthermore, the documents have also revealed that the Glazers have the ability to force Ratcliffe to sell his shares in the club in a period of 18 months in case a new interested buyer appears.

