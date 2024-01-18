Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/18/2024 – 14:24

Starting next Saturday, the 20th, drivers in the capital of São Paulo who use Zona Azul will pay a higher price to use the rotating parking lot. The value of the basic tariff, referring to the acquisition of the Digital Blue Card (CAD), will increase from the current R$ 6.08 to the value of R$ 6.36, for one hour used.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality this Thursday, 18th, according to Ordinance 002/2024 of the Municipal Mobility and Traffic Secretariat (SMT).

“The readjustment of the tariff base for rotating parking on roads and public places in the Municipality of São Paulo is hereby authorized”, stated in the publication.

According to SMT, the adjustment of the Zona Azul tariff is included in the concession contract, on an annual basis.

The parking company Estapar is the official operator of the service in the city of São Paulo.

CADs are purchased on official platforms – on the website, on the 'Estapar Nova Zona Azul – SP' app and/or at accredited points of sale. Additionally, you can check the authenticity of the purchased digital card by clicking here.

Currently, there are 54,678 Blue Zone vacancies in the capital.