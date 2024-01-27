Gaza (Union)

Doctors Without Borders confirmed that “there is practically no health system in Gaza” after most services at Nasser Hospital were “now disabled.”

The organization expressed, in a statement reported by the Palestinian “Ma’an” agency yesterday, its regret that “the surgical capacity of Nasser Hospital,” the largest health facility in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, has become “almost non-existent,” noting that “the few medical staff members must “Those who remained in the hospital were dealing with very low stocks of medical equipment.”

The organization said, “While most of the hospital staff and thousands of people who took refuge in it have been displaced in recent days, there are between 300 and 500 seriously injured patients who could not be evacuated due to the danger and lack of ambulances in the medical facility.”

“With the operation of Nasser Hospital and the European Hospital shut down, there is practically no health system left in Gaza,” said Jemette Thomas, medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders, in the statement.

The organization stated that “the entire health system is now out of service” in the Strip, noting that only eight of the 36 hospitals open before the war are still operating “partially” in Gaza.