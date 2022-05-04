To the delight of the fans, “Doctor Strange 2″ is about to be a reality in thousands of theaters around the world. The film is positioned as the first entry to the MCU horror genre, as commented by the director himself, sam raimi. Likewise, the constant advances have anticipated uncontrolled action and dark magic, coming from Scarlet Witch and of the dangerous visitors that will arrive from other realities.

Not only that, but one of the main attractions that it will have “In the multiverse of madness” will be the many cameos that have been rumored for months. In that sense, below we leave you the information you need so you don’t miss the launch of this ambitious bet starring Benedict Cumberbatch Y Elizabeth Olsen.

Live: “Doctor Strange 2”, world premiere: follow the details of the film’s release Who is the villain in “Doctor Strange 2”? For now, the official material of “Doctor Strange 2” has not detailed who or who will be the villains of the film. However, some theories have been slipped around it and the most worrying is that the main antagonist would be Scarlet Witch, or at least a variant. This would have been hinted at in some videos published by Marvel itself, since we have seen the sorceress exploding different scenarios and facing what would be variants of known figures. Who is America Chavez? America Chavez debuted in Marvel Comics in 2011’s “Vengeance #1.” In the pages, the superheroine is openly lesbian and one of the most powerful when it comes to multiversal magic. In the UCM, the character will be brought to the big screen by the actress of Mexican roots Xochitl Gómez. “In the multiverse of madness” convinced the critics The Rotten Tomatoes consensus reads as follows: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness labors under the weight of the sprawling MCU, but Sam Raimi’s distinctive direction casts an entertaining spell.” For now, the aforementioned specialized criticism portal has given it a 79% approval rating, based on a total of 125 reviews. How long is “Doctor Strange 2”? Despite its multiversal plot, and numerous rumored cameos, “Doctor Strange will be approximately 2 hours 6 minutes long, according to a report by Fandango (via Screen Rant). In this way, the tape becomes the one with the lowest runtime of Marvel Studios in recent months.

“Doctor Strange 2” will show the most terrifying side of Scarlet Witch, as well as dark variants of Stephen Strange. Photo: Composite LR/Marvel Studios Capture

When is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” released?

The official premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It’s Friday, May 6. However, the film will preview performances starting Wednesday, May 4 for certain countries, such as Peru, Mexico and other locations in our region.

What is the plot of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”?

“In Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ the MCU unlocks the multiverse and pushes its limits further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the dazzling and dangerous alternate realities to face a mysterious new adversary.

“Doctor Strange 2” will continue to delve into the Marvel multiverse and what the consequences of messing with it were. Photo: Marvel

Characters appearing in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Benedict Wong as Wong

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer

Michael Stuhlbarg as Dr. Nicodemus West

Doctor Strange and America Chavez traveling through the multiverse. Photo: Marvel

Where to get tickets to see the movie?

If you want to get tickets for “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, you only have to enter the official websites of the most popular cinema chains in your country. You should avoid buying tickets for resale or from any channel that is not promoted by the legal organizers. In this list we leave you some options so you can buy your tickets.

Watch the trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”