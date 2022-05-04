To the delight of the fans, “Doctor Strange 2″ is about to be a reality in thousands of theaters around the world. The film is positioned as the first entry to the MCU horror genre, as commented by the director himself, sam raimi. Likewise, the constant advances have anticipated uncontrolled action and dark magic, coming from Scarlet Witch and of the dangerous visitors that will arrive from other realities.
Not only that, but one of the main attractions that it will have “In the multiverse of madness” will be the many cameos that have been rumored for months. In that sense, below we leave you the information you need so you don’t miss the launch of this ambitious bet starring Benedict Cumberbatch Y Elizabeth Olsen.
Live: “Doctor Strange 2”, world premiere: follow the details of the film’s release
When is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” released?
The official premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It’s Friday, May 6. However, the film will preview performances starting Wednesday, May 4 for certain countries, such as Peru, Mexico and other locations in our region.
What is the plot of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”?
“In Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ the MCU unlocks the multiverse and pushes its limits further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the dazzling and dangerous alternate realities to face a mysterious new adversary.
Characters appearing in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange
- Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch
- Benedict Wong as Wong
- Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo
- Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier
- Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez
- Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer
- Michael Stuhlbarg as Dr. Nicodemus West
Where to get tickets to see the movie?
If you want to get tickets for “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, you only have to enter the official websites of the most popular cinema chains in your country. You should avoid buying tickets for resale or from any channel that is not promoted by the legal organizers. In this list we leave you some options so you can buy your tickets.
Watch the trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
