And the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean army announced that Pyongyang launched what it described as an “unidentified projectile” towards the East Sea, noting that this was the 14th launch of the North Korean regime this year, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

The South Korean agency added that the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch “in a text message sent to reporters,” noting that no other details were immediately available.

This latest launch came after North Korea tested what it claimed was a “guided tactical weapon” on April 16.

The Japanese Coast Guard confirmed the launch and said North Korea appeared to have launched a “ballistic missile”.

And official media reported a week ago that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to accelerate the development of his country’s nuclear arsenal, during a military parade that included intercontinental ballistic missiles and other weapons.

The Korean Central News Agency said the parade took place during celebrations of the anniversary of the founding of the North’s armed forces.

On April 19, North Korea announced that Kim Jong Un had overseen the test-firing of a new type of tactical weapon, in a move Pyongyang said was aimed at boosting the country’s nuclear capabilities.