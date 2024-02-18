The process for the US presidential elections in 2024 continues. In November, citizens will elect the country's next president. AND Floridians can do their part and participate in the primaries as long as they meet the following requirements, in addition to taking into account deadlines, the first of which is yet to arrive.

The first thing that is important to highlight is that Florida carries out closed primary elections, this means that in order to vote people must be registered with a political party.unaffiliated or independent voters cannot participate in this process.

Considering the previous, Residents of the Sunshine State have until February 20 to register as voters in the presidential primaries that will take place on March 19.

To register, you can print a voter registration form and mail it to your county supervisor of elections. Another option is to go directly to your county supervisor of elections office to complete and submit the registration form; these are also available at public libraries and authorized offices. The last option is to do it online, for this you will need a Florida driver's license and the last four digits of your social security number.

In addition to registering as a voter, it is necessary to meet these requirements: be a US citizen; be a legal resident of Florida; be a legal resident of the county in which you want to register; be at least 16 years old to pre-register or 18 to register and vote; not having been declared mentally incapacitated to exercise their right to vote; not be a person convicted of a serious crime without having the right to vote restored.

The primary elections in Florida will be held on March 19.

3 options to vote in the Florida primaries

According to the American AARP Foundation, if you meet the above requirements, People will have three options to vote in Florida's primary elections, to be held in March.

Voting by mail. All registered voters can request a mail-in ballot. You have until next March 7 to make the request. Early voting. In this case Counties open in-person voting two days before Election Dayin some cases it could be earlier. Voting at the polls. In this case, you must bring a valid identification, such as a valid Florida driver's license, to vote directly on election day.

On November 5, national elections will be held to elect the next president of the United States. In December the members of the electoral college will cast their vote and, At the beginning of 2025, the final count will be carried out to find out who will be the new president.