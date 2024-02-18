Carson, California.- The Mexican Women's Soccer Team arrived last night in the USA to think about his first participation in the Concacaf Gold Cup W against Argentina Women's National Team.

The squad of Pedro Lopez He made the trip after registering two losses prior to his debut. The goalkeeper, Cecilia Santiagoof UANL Tigershe will miss the tournament and his place will be taken Pamela Tajonarof Striped Monterrey.

Besides, the soccer player, Scarlett Camberos, of the Angel City FC of the NWSLyou will also not see participation when presenting a tear in the left femoral biceps. He will take his place Mayra Pelayoof Tijuana.

Mexico beat Trinidad and Tobago in Hidalgo

The Mexican Women's Soccer Team will make his presentation at Concacaf Gold Cup W after closing an undefeated year with the Spanish coach Pedro López. In 2024 the objective will be to start with a victory over the Argentines.

This match will mark the future of the Aztec Women's Team in the continental competition, since days later they will face the United States Women's National Team in this group stage

Before the opening whistle on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel you can enjoy the debut of the Mexican Women's Soccer Team in the Concacaf Gold Cup W.

The match Mexico-Argentina It will be played next Tuesday, February 20 from Dignity Health Sports Park of Carson, California at 6:30 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:30 p.m. (Culiacan time). You can follow the broadcast through ESPN 2 and Star+.

