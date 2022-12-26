The wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña was one of the most anticipated in the Peruvian show business, but, due to the political events in this month of December, it was postponed. The figures of the show were left without witnessing the long-awaited marriage that promised luxury and elegance, since the protagonists of this union have not yet revealed when they will arrive at the altar to say yes; However, speculation about the date has already started on social networks.

When would Brunella Horna and Samuel Suárez’s wedding be?

Samuel Suárez, leader of Instarándula, had some comments about this union and assured that he saw a card referring to the wedding of Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna; However, he clarified that he does not know the exact date of the marriage.

“A kind of image came to me that says that the wedding will be on January 7. Will it be true? I don’t know, but it came to me as a card that they told their guests rescheduling the invitation to the wedding, ”she indicated in one of her Instagram stories.

Magaly Medina speculates why Richard Acuña postponed wedding with Brunella

The rescheduling of the wedding of Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna caused surprise in show business, since there was less than a week left before they got married. For this reason, Magaly Medina speculated about the possible reason for this change: “In this case, the Acuña family is political, there is no way they continue in a situation like this, with a celebration. He thinks about his political career, it would be questionable that while the country bleeds to death, they get married in a wedding in which there will be waste of money ”.