Russian Vinnik denied information about a request to release him on bail from a US prison

Russian Alexander Vinnik, who is in pre-trial detention in California, responded to information about his request to the court to release him on bail. About this he spoke out in an interview with Izvestia.

Vinnik denied his request to be released on bail from a US prison and stressed that he first heard about it from his mother. He noted that he did not contact anyone on this issue. The Russian added that large amounts of money are required to be released on bail, which he does not have.

Related materials:

“I participated in the last court session via video, but I did not say a word, I was not given such a right. In addition, I didn’t really understand what they were talking about, since they didn’t turn on the translator for me, ”he said.

Earlier it was reported that Vinnik asked the US court to release him on bail. Then he allegedly stated that he had the right to do so, since the American government had not fulfilled its obligation to provide evidence.

Alexander Vinnik was taken from Greece to Boston on a private jet and later transported to San Francisco, where he faces up to 50 years in prison. According to his relatives, “everything happened and was framed as a kidnapping.” In the US, he appeared before the court.

Vinnik was arrested in the summer of 2017, three years later he was extradited to France, where he became a suspect in identity theft and extortion. He was asked to be imprisoned for 10 years, but the court in Paris gave the Russian 5 years in prison. After the verdict was announced, US representatives filed a request for Vinnik’s extradition to the country.