Djokovic’s trial shakes the networks with the best memes

The Federal Court of Australia An urgent hearing began on Sunday morning (Saturday night in Colombia) to study whether or not to accept the appeal of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic against his expulsion from the country for not being vaccinated.

(You may be interested in: Djokovic: the trial in Australia about his deportation progresses)

His situation and the delay in knowing the verdict has shaken social networks, where users express themselves with great humor.

memes and more memes

SPORTS