Djokovic’s trial shakes the networks with the best memes

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Memes for the Djokovic trial.
Memes for the Djokovic trial.
There was no lack of humor with the tennis player’s situation in Australia.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 15, 2022, 09:39 PM
The Federal Court of Australia An urgent hearing began on Sunday morning (Saturday night in Colombia) to study whether or not to accept the appeal of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic against his expulsion from the country for not being vaccinated.
(You may be interested in: Djokovic: the trial in Australia about his deportation progresses)
His situation and the delay in knowing the verdict has shaken social networks, where users express themselves with great humor.
memes and more memes
SPORTS
January 15, 2022, 09:39 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Djokovics #trial #shakes #networks #memes
Leave a Reply