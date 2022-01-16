Patrick Parody and Luciana Fuster are still in everyone’s sights, after all the videos that their close friends are uploading to the networks. A clear example of this were the images that came out for the reality girl’s birthday where she was in the company of her close environment and the one who is speculated to be her lover.

On this occasion, the communication medium Instarándula shared several photographs in which the captain of the warriors is seen carrying the radio host’s bag. The detail was noticed by one of his followers who sent him the information.

The caption of the image that Samuel Suárez wrote says: “A boy worried about carrying that heavy bag. Don’t be mean, ratujas hehe”. With all this, the speculations of the romance are still waiting for the confirmation of the reality boys.

Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster star in tender photography

The approach does not stop. After having celebrated together Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster the radio host’s birthday, the couple of friends continue to share outings and walks in the United States.

Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi keep posting more photos together. Photos. Instagram/Patricio Parodi

This is how they make it known through their social networks, where they uploaded a tender photo in which the model takes her by the hand and she poses with the Universal logo in the background. As they let you see, they have enjoyed their visit to the theme park to the fullest.

Patricio Parodi surprises Luciana Fuster with his culinary skills

More together than ever. Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster are visiting the United States and, from what they let see, they are staying with other friends.

On this occasion, the model documented in images the precise moment in which the reality boy prepared breakfast for the entire group. This is how he commented: “But with everything: mushrooms, little ham. Spectacular!”.