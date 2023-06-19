Discord is a voice and text communication platform designed for gamers and online communities. With over 250 million monthly active users, Discord offers group chats, voice channels, video calls, and many other features. After seeing it born, we are very happy with how it has developed over time and today we are here to bring you a small change of course, so stay with us and we assure you that you will be pleasantly surprised!

Discord takes a step back: Activities are now available for free!

Without a doubt, the Discord subscription offers very interesting features, but in any case not everyone is willing to spend money on pluses which, all in all, are superfluous. Having said that, it will surely make you happy to know that after numerous protests, the bigwigs of the social network have decided to make the Activities that allow you to play together and watch content free of charge will be totally free.

By pressing the rocket-shaped button that appears on the lower left side of the program, once you have entered a channel you can then enjoy these contents. Needless to say, this is excellent news that will make many users happy. When a company listens to the complaints of its audience there is always something to be satisfied. We will obviously keep you updated in case any other feature becomes free!