Enel, Cattaneo’s choices in continuity with Starace management

Is in the And Leonardo officially kicked off theirs reorganization internal. After the appointments of the two new managing directors Cattaneo And crawlers, the two giants immediately set to work to establish the new hierarchies. About a month after taking office, the two managers appointed after a long and complicated exercise balance in the governing majority– reads the Corriere Economia – with their moves they convey the idea of ​​having firmly taken the cloche of the companies, ready to give them a new direction.

For Is in thea large part of the work to be put on site immediately will concern debt reliefthrough the divestments on which Starace had already begun to work, indicating the monstrous figure of as the horizon 21 billion. Someone already ventures that the energy mix that Cattaneo will choose will also be in the sign of continuity. And here the certainties are less granite: le renewable they will remain a driver, difficult to reverse over the course of the plan: the appointment to find out more is in November. But there are those who bet on one harder push on the nuclear Of fourth generation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

