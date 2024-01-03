You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Alberto Gamero and Cúcuta vs. Millionaires
Archive EL TIEMPO and Dimayor
Alberto Gamero and Cúcuta vs. Millionaires
The players 'alleged' personal problems.
Millionaires It is another of the Colombian soccer teams that began work for 2024 with the presence of the players in the medical examinations, but there were two notable absences.
The champion team of the first half of 2023 adjusts its squad with a view to the local tournament and its participation in the Libertadores Cup.
They did not arrive
He has not completed his payroll, more reinforcements are expected, but the coach, Alberto Gamero, began work with a view to an extensive and demanding season.
However, not everything was rosy, as two of the club's most representative footballers did not appear for the medical examinations.
The goalkeeper Alvaro Montero and the steering wheel Daniel Catano They were conspicuous by their absence, which caused the 'discomfort' of some on the campus.
It was learned that both Montero and Cataño indicated that due to personal problems they could not be part of the group in the medical session.
Likewise, they warned Millonarios that they were waiting for them this Thursday in Bogota to begin work with a view to the new season.
