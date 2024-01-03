2024 opens under the sign of the enthusiasm and resourcefulness of HONOR and its CEO George Zhao: Magic 6 Lite is already available for the Italian market and will be set as the first model in the series to arrive here. While waiting for the launch of the Honor Magic 6 series scheduled during a two-day event on January 10th and 11th, whose innovative features we have already heard about and we can't wait to discover more, the company gives us a first taste with the new mid-range device that aims to redefine industry standards thanks to 108 MP cameraa large battery and unprecedented drop resistance.

All at a very attractive price.

A bouncing smartphone The device shown in its possible colors This new device represents the international version of Honor X9b, available only in China, with some differences, such as the battery capacity, which is 5,800 mAh for the 17 hours of online video playback and 35W fast charging support. But beyond the remarkable duration of the charge, the key feature is represented by theUltra-Bounce Anti-Drop: A 5-star SGS certified anti-break screen with bounce technology and triple protection.

The curved screen 6.78 inch AMOLED with 1200 x 2652 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, it features rounded corners and a series of eye-protecting features, including PWM Dimming at 1920Hz, Low Blue Light, Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display.



The shock-absorbing material used in the new system has microscopic-sized pores capable of absorbing up to 1.2 times the impact of a fall. See also Discover what awaits you in GRID Legends in this first and extensive gameplay of the racing game This ensures maximum durability on all corners of the screen even if dropped from a height of 1.5 metres. Honor Magic 6 Lite technical sheet Dimensions: 163.6 x 75.5 x 8mm

163.6 x 75.5 x 8mm Weight: 185 g

185 g Display: AMOLED 6.78 inches Resolution 1200 x 2652 Refresh rate 120Hz Peak brightness 1200 nits Aspect Ratio 19.9:9

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Cameras: Main Wide 108 MP Ultra-wide angle 5 MP 2 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

Front camera:

Connectivity: 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C and GPS

5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C and GPS Drums: 5,300 mAh

5,300 mAh Colors: Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange

Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange Price: 8 GB RAM | 256 GB Storage: €399.90



Processor and chambers Promotional image that highlights the strengths of the device Inside, the device houses the processor Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1announced last year, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM (which can be expanded by a further 8 GB via RAM Turbo) and an internal memory of 256 GB. The photo set includes a 16 MP front camera and three rear cameras, with a 108 MP main camera, a 5 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP for macro photos.

The main 108MP Ultra-Clear stands out for its HIGH-RES mode which guarantees an excellent experience in any condition, 3X digital zoom and an exceptional motion capture engine for always sharp shots. See also Did The Batman 2 Survive The Warner Bros. Discovery Purge? The device supports dual SIM 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C and GPS, and features fingerprint unlocking. The Magic 6 Lite is available in three colors: Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange, with the latter option including a vegan leather finish. The HONOR Magic6 Lite model is already available on hihonor in Italy from 2 January 2024 at the starting price of €399.90, but you can take advantage of an introductory offer at €349.90valid for the first month.



