There is general satisfaction in the four brotherhoods and in the City Council for the development of the recently farewell Holy Week, the most complete so far this century, since to its usual ten days it added one more for the extraordinary departure to California on Easter Monday on the occasion of the 275th anniversary of the first Holy Wednesday procession. However, to the positive aspects we must add a few other details that tarnish the effort of the brotherhoods and a festival declared of international tourist interest since 2005.

Lots, scaffolding, billboards and billboards The ‘incomparable setting’

The lots are naturalized, unfortunately, as part of the stage in which the penitential parades and life in the historic center take place. Solving the problem is not in the hands of the brotherhoods and requires management, planning and money. Just like the facades of old buildings supported by rusty scaffolding in almost all the streets of the itinerary. However, there are other elements on the public thoroughfare that spoil the aesthetics and whose arrangement is simple: plastic fences even at the very door of Santa María de Gracia, hangings on lampposts and umbrellas displayed on terraces that break perspectives; traffic lights in operation on streets without traffic and containers on the way.

The situation on Balcones Azules street drew attention, with a dozen garbage cans not only in a meeting place for penitents and porters, but also at the exit from the Museum of the Roman Forum. The street is also a public urinal at all parties, a problem that would be avoided with portable toilets and fines.

Following the example of the balcony beautification contest promoted by the Association of Women Brothers, it would be good to promote uniform decoration along the route, as occurs in other cities.

Two girls cross between penitents on Easter Sunday.



It begins to be seen as normal for the public of the processions to pass through half of the tercios de capirotes, both moving and stopped. They are few, but you can see a lot. Also that some spectators in the chairs leave plastic bottles and cans on the ground that almost always end up under the feet of penitents and, most dangerously, of porters. Security steps are usually clogged by people.

In the salves, hooligans have also appeared who make a mockery of the sentence, giving replies at the wrong time.

Cars uploaded on sidewalks and walks Improve public transportation

Although Alsa extends hours at Easter, there is clear evidence that urban transport can be greatly improved. Full parking lots and cars on sidewalks and promenades -such as the Plaza de España- during procession times have been common. It is necessary to reinforce the lines of the neighborhoods and nearby towns on the most important days with more frequencies, better adapted schedules and, if possible, at a better price. Also encourage the use of the park and rides of the old Eroski and Mandarache with shuttle and taxi services.

Lots of people and good weather Visitors and tourists



Tourists following a guide through San Miguel on Wednesday.



On the positive side, in addition to the processions themselves, for the first time in many years, the brotherhoods have not been aware of the weather reports. The good weather has contributed to the arrival of visitors, high hotel occupancy and non-stop work in the hospitality business.

The arrival of cruise ships at Easter is also beginning to be frequent. Its travelers have in the church of Santa María de Gracia and in the history of the brotherhoods one more incentive to choose Cartagena as a destination. Although the official tourism promotion also needs to break with the usual pattern.

The “success” of Good Friday Time adaptation

The Marraja Brotherhood opted for a small but important change in its main procession, that of the Holy Burial, on Good Friday night: advance its departure by one hour. And he was right, despite some doubts. In procession environments there is already talk of “success”, because it brought more public to the less frequented streets, such as Caridad and Serreta, as well as more spectators to the salve of the Virgen de la Soledad.

Is it possible that Californians will reconsider similar measures on Holy Wednesday? That option is not on the table of the board of directors of Juan Carlos de la Cerra, already out. His successor could reconsider if he makes it up to them to leave earlier, taking into account that the First Pain was collected the last time around four in the morning and next year there will be a third and one more throne, the feminine one of Santiago.

A service that requires improvement advance sale of chairs



Red plastic fences and multicolored canvas at the exit of the church.



The Board of Brotherhoods of Holy Week took on the challenge this year of managing the service of chairs for the route and put it in the hands of a company. The main improvement has been advance sales online, nothing new in other nearby cities. There have been no reports of excessive complaints or major management problems. Although the service is quite improvable. The Dinamia company and the Junta will now analyze how to solve some problems, such as visibility at the Santa María gate and on which streets it is possible to install grandstands.