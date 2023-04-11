It moves as if it were a car cars, the Pixar film, hopping on both axles as in a preparatory dance, can control the height of each individual suspension and, listen, can also travel on three wheels. Welcome to the Shanghai Motor Show, on whose catwalk the Chinese BYD presented an electric supercar called a YangWang U9 and which promises miracles in terms of technology and performance.

The video released by the parent company clearly shows what the car is capable of. All thanks to a highly advanced suspension system, the DiSus System, which includes the Intelligent Damping Body Control System, the Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System and the Intelligent Air Body Control System.

State of the art system

All together they contribute to making possible complex vertical, lateral and longitudinal control movements of the vehicle, which almost seems to have a life of its own. The system can also be used to reduce body roll, minimize the risk of rollover and aid in acceleration and emergency braking.

The features of BYD YangWang U9

The YangWang U9, which in the video sports a bright yellow colour, is equipped with four electric motors for a total of 1100 HP of power. The torque is monstrous, 1,280 Nm, and allows you to burn the classic 0-100 in 2 seconds flat, while with a single recharge – assures BYD – the car will be able to travel 700 km with zero emissions. “BYD DiSus System is the first self-developed control system from a Chinese automaker” – said BYD President Wang Chuanfu – “and it will guarantee BYD a pioneering record globally”.