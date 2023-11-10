Another company that finds itself embroiled in economic problems and layoffs And Digital Extremesa label that has always been linked to Warframe, which had recently expanded into the publishing sector and which instead must reduce its prospects, with the stop supporting Wayfinder.
There are no precise communications yet, but it seems that the layoffs underway at Digital Extremes do not affect the developers’ workforce too much, who continue their commitment to Warframes.
The staff cuts should therefore concern the branch dedicated to publishing and external projectsin particular regarding Wayfinder whose support will be closed by Digital Extremes.
End of eternal support for Wayfinder
However, this latest game is also expected to continue operations, only that everything will be put back in the hands of Airship Syndicatewith which the company had entered into a partnership agreement for the publication and management of Wayfinder, an ambitious RPG presented at the TGA 2022.
We do not yet know what the consequences could be on the game from this organizational change, in any case Digital Extremes reported that it has “made the difficult decision to abandon the operations of our division dedicated to external projects,” with the company forced to “lay off a certain amount of team members as a result.”
For the moment, it seems that the layoffs affect around 20 people within the Digital Extremes publishing division, awaiting more precise communications on the matter.
