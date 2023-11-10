Another company that finds itself embroiled in economic problems and layoffs And Digital Extremesa label that has always been linked to Warframe, which had recently expanded into the publishing sector and which instead must reduce its prospects, with the stop supporting Wayfinder.

There are no precise communications yet, but it seems that the layoffs underway at Digital Extremes do not affect the developers’ workforce too much, who continue their commitment to Warframes.

The staff cuts should therefore concern the branch dedicated to publishing and external projectsin particular regarding Wayfinder whose support will be closed by Digital Extremes.