Genoa – Moments of fear this morning inside a massage center in via San Sebastiano in the center of Genoa. Two women who were inside the structure remained intoxicated for a fire that spread, for a cause yet to be ascertained, in a storage room of the commercial establishment.

According to what has been reconstructed, some furnishings caught fire. The two women ended up in the San Martino emergency room. The most serious, forty-seven years old, in code red but not in danger of life, the other 37 years old in code yellow.