

Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester United have announced that defender Luke Shaw will be out for a number of weeks, after suffering a muscle injury.

United stated in a statement that the injury is subject to medical evaluation, but the left back will miss the upcoming matches.

The 28-year-old Shaw, a pillar of coach Eric ten Hag’s squad, started in the first two league matches this season, during the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton and the 2-0 loss against Tottenham.

United will host Nottingham Forest in the next match, “Saturday,” then visit Arsenal, last season’s runners-up, next week, before the international break.

The new midfielder, Mason Mount, will miss the next two matches, due to his injury in the Tottenham match, and the “alternative” left-back, Tyrell Malacia, will continue to be absent from injury since last season.

