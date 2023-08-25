According to what was explained on social media by a journalist from Fightful.com, the wrestler (real name Windham Rotunda) would have died of a heart attack

Grieving in the Wrestling World: Bray Wyattto the century Windham RotundaWWE superstar of which he was also champion in 2017, he died aged just 36.

Bray Wyatt died suddenly — Wyatt’s death was announced on social media via a message posted on Twitter by the former US wrestler Paul Michael Levesquebetter known as Triple H: “I just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda (Bray’s father ed) informing us of the tragic news that the life member of our WWE family Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – died suddenly today” reads the post. Triple H then asked to respect the privacy of the wrestler’s loved ones: “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time.” See also SBK | Donington: Superpole to Rea, Bautista and Petrucci on the front row

the causes of Bray Wyatt’s death — On Twitter the journalist Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful. com published a post in which he released more information on the causes of death: “I have been given permission to disclose that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) contracted Covid and that this had caused him caused a heart problemthe tweet reads.

“Since then, considerable progress had been made towards his return and recovery. Unfortunately, however, today he had a heart attack and passed awayWyatt is survived by his ex-wife, Samantha Rotunda, and their two daughters and his new partner, JoJo Offerman, with whom he had two children.

the reactions — Numerous reactions to Wyatt’s death. There WWE said in a statement, “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, August 24, at the age of 36.” The actor too Dwayne Douglas Johnsonalso known under the pseudonym of The Rock, wanted to spend a few words on social media to remember the wrestler: “I am heartbroken by the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. She has always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family,” she wrote.“I loved his presence, the promos, the ring work and the connection to the WWE universe. Very unique, interesting and rare character that is difficult to create in our crazy world of professional wrestling. See also Shields-Melli and a Jerian Grant to applause: Olimpia Milano 2-1 on Virtus