The magistrate in the case has decided to release the person arrested this Tuesday afternoon for touching the ass of a live reporter, after the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office requested a 300-meter restraining order and a prohibition on communicating by any means with the victim that have finally been rejected. The judge herself has not agreed to any precautionary measure “as she did not appreciate a situation of risk, urgency, violence, or intimidation against the victim, whom she did not know until the moment the events occurred.”

These events occurred when Isa Balado, a reporter for ‘En boca de todos’, was allegedly sexually assaulted in the morning while doing her job. The journalist was making a live connection, in the middle of the street in Madrid, to recount the details of a robbery that had taken place in a food store in the area, when a man, wearing sunglasses, a jacket and shorts, approached her and touched her ass in front of the camera.

Those responsible for the program contacted the Police to notify the alleged attack and the agents arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes. Subsequently, the man was arrested by the Police and brought to judicial custody.

While the live show was taking place, on set, journalist Nacho Abad could not believe what was happening and paralyzed the journalist’s story. “Isa, did he just touch your ass?” she asked. “Yes,” she answered, still somewhat dazed, while the stalker was still at her side. «I just can’t understand it. Can you put that man in front of me, please? “Show me this stupid guy, please!” Abad indicated to the cameraman, who opened the shot. At that moment, the journalist turned to the aggressor and snapped firmly: “As much as you want to ask us what channel we are from, do you really have to touch my ass?” “I’m doing a live show and I’m working.”

At that moment, the alleged aggressor mumbled that he had not wanted to touch her ass, while he extended his smiling hand to her. “Yes, you touched it for me,” she stated emphatically. Really, I wish you would let me work. That’s it, please let me work. The young man then left, but not before stroking her hair. From control, they encouraged calling the police while on set Abad called the alleged aggressor an “imbecile”, who was arrested by agents of the National Police.

«This guy is stupid. Isa, I am very sorry for what just happened to you. What an idiot, we recorded it. They have no right to do what he has done, he makes me very angry,” said Abad.