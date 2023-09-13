Various Catalan police cars, in an archive image in Barcelona. Albert Garcia

A man in his 60s is in critical condition and admitted to the Del Mar hospital after receiving a beating from the thief who stole his cell phone in Barcelona. The victim caught up with the thief with his own vehicle, and the thief beat him up, leaving him between life and death, according to police sources. The Mossos d’Esquadra are searching for the perpetrator of the attack, who managed to flee the scene, where he threw the cell phone that he had just taken from the victim.

The robbery took place at six in the afternoon, on Ciutat de Granada street, relatively close to Les Glòries square, in the Sant Martí district. It is a business area, known as 22@. The man arrived with his vehicle at his apartment block, when a thief who was riding a bicycle observed that he had the window open, and the phone in the car, which he decided to steal from him, according to what he has said. The vanguard and sources of the case have confirmed to this newspaper.

The man reacted by chasing the thief with the vehicle, whom he caught within a few meters, according to some witnesses. There a fight began, in which the thief beat the victim, with several blows to the head, and fled the scene, leaving the cell phone that he had just stolen lying there. Still conscious, the victim was transferred to the Del Mar hospital, where he is admitted in critical condition in the intensive care unit, according to a spokesperson for the center.

The attack took place at the entrance to an office space, which was witnessed by some workers. Right next door is the apartment block that the man was accessing with his vehicle when he was assaulted. It is a pacified area, with a park at the end, where vehicles, bicycles and scooters, as well as pedestrians, circulate. Yesterday, the Mossos d’Esquadra asked the different establishments in the area for the images they could have recorded of the fight to obtain a clear photograph of the thief.

Mobile phones are what is most violently stolen on the streets of Barcelona. In the first half of the year, the violent theft of 2,650 phones has been reported, according to data made public in the last security meeting, which represents 47.1% of all complaints of this type. On average, more than 14 cell phones are reported stolen per day. This is followed by the theft of bags (23%), money (9%), watches (8.2%) and jewelry (7.4%). Crime in general grew 13.7% through June compared to the same period last year. Specifically, thefts, the most committed crime (49.2%), increased by 17.2% and violent robberies, by 8.4%.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter