Within the framework of the tour that she is carrying out this week through some South American countries, the Minister of the Interior of Germany, the social democratic politician Nancy Faeser, spoke with this newspaper about the fight against organized crime, especially in the area of ​​drug trafficking, and efforts to achieve greater police cooperation between Germany and the countries of the region.

For Faeser, Colombia is “an important partner” in these purposes, which is why he hopes to intensify work regarding the training and equipment of security forces.

Faeser's trip began on Sunday, with stops in Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. She is accompanied on her journey by Martina Link, the vice president of the Federal Criminal Investigation Office, an agency of the German Police..

“We want to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking that comes from South America to Europe and Germany. We want to establish direct operational cooperation, above all through the Federal Criminal Investigation Office,” said German government spokesman Maximilian Kall, when he announced Faeser's tour a few days ago.

Kall recalled that Last year, 116 tons of cocaine were seized in the Belgian port of Antwerp, 60 tons in the Dutch port of Rotterdam, and about 35 tons in the German port of Hamburg..

With this panorama in sight, German authorities are seeking in South America to strengthen joint work with the countries of origin, transit and destination of drugs.

You advocate intensifying the fight against international drug trafficking in the face of growing pressure from cartels in Europe, especially cocaine. What risks have you detected in this area in Germany?



Organized crime is a danger that Germany takes very seriously, especially due to the level of extreme violence carried out in this area. Organized crime is a threat to our State and our economy, but it is also a threat to citizens in their daily lives. One of the most important sources of income for these criminal networks is international drug trafficking.

And how do you seek to combat it?



I want to achieve a more rigorous and closely coordinated procedure against the trafficking of cocaine and other drugs. These drugs destroy people and provide enormous benefits to organized crime. For this reason, Germany's security forces continually work to combat organized crime groups, to permanently destroy their structures and systematically undermine their profits.

One of the cocaine hauls seized by the port authorities of Hamburg.

Regarding your tour of South America, what efforts in cooperation do you hope to achieve with Colombia in the fight against drugs?



Organized crime operates at an international level. That is why we must fight it together. We need new coalitions, precisely also with a partner as important as Colombia. We want to intensify cooperation both bilaterally and within the European framework. This implies, for example, cooperating in the training and equipment of security forces. I also wish that our police forces cooperate even more directly so that together we can destroy the business model of drug traffickers. We want to strengthen institutions in the fight against international drug trafficking.

Gustavo Petro's government has changed the approach to the fight against drugs in Colombia. What is your opinion about this change in strategy and what points in common do you find with the efforts that are being made in Germany?



Organized crime is often one step ahead of the police. Strategies to combat it must be constantly evaluated and adapted. Due to the cultural, geographical and political background, there are different approaches around the world in the fight against drug trafficking. For us this implies not only criminal prosecution, but also extensive prevention programs.

Organized crime is often one step ahead of the police. Strategies to combat it must be constantly evaluated and adapted. Due to the cultural, geographical and political background, there are different approaches around the world in the fight against drug trafficking. For us this implies not only criminal prosecution, but also extensive prevention programs.

In May, a conference will be held in Hamburg with partners from the European Union and South American countries to continue debating how to protect seaports, why are these places a key focus in the fight against drugs?



Currently, we observe with great concern the massive entry of cocaine from South America, which reaches Europe and Germany through the main sea ports. Strengthening port security is therefore a fundamental element to combat the entry of smuggled goods, especially through the seaports of Antwerp, Rotterdam and Hamburg.

Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia.

Do you have information on how these criminal networks operate in the ports?



We observe that drug trafficking gangs attempt to use dock workers to carry out their illegal businesses. Therefore, it is important to ensure that port workers are able to resist corruption. Our institutions need to better inform companies about drug cartels' recruitment efforts. Companies must carefully examine who works for them and with what motivation. Employees need points of contact to whom they can confidentially turn if they are put under pressure by criminals. And companies have to pay fair wages so that the profit from drug trafficking is not attractive to some employees.

On the other hand, illegal migration represents one of the biggest challenges for Germany, as for much of Europe. You confirmed that Germany wants to install police controls on its border with Poland and the Czech Republic to stop the illegal entry of migrants. Why?



With controls temporarily reinstated we fight against the cruel business of human traffickers who brutally risk human lives. Through temporary controls and the closely coordinated measures that our neighboring countries have adopted at their borders, the number of illegal entries into Germany has significantly decreased. In recent months, more than 500 human traffickers have been arrested.

Protesters attend a demonstration against the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AFD) in Berlin, Germany

We have seen unprecedented demonstrations in Germany against the extreme right precisely for a project of mass expulsion of immigrants and asylum seekers. Does the spread of these radical ideas also pose a risk to the security of your country?



Given Germany's history, we have a special responsibility to combat right-wing extremism with the utmost rigor. Right-wing extremism poses a serious threat to our democracy and to the many people it threatens and excludes. We are a defensive democracy, which will not tolerate right-wing extremists hatching racist plans. In recent months, news about far-right networks and their ideological approaches have shocked many people in Germany. Hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated in favor of democracy and the diversity of our society. Which encourages me to continue the fight against right-wing extremism consistently.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNÁNDEZ

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME