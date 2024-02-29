Since its launch in 1995, Chrono Trigger has been revered as one of the best role-playing games (RPG) of all time. Its captivating story, memorable characters, innovative battle system, and epic music made it an instant classic that remains loved by gamers to this day. That leads us to the fact that year after year fans constantly ask square enix make a sequel or remake, and to the surprise of many, they have already responded.

Yoshinori Kitase who is currently giving interviews for Final Fantasy VII Remake, has spoken about the subject in My Perfect Console, a video game podcast. Place where he has asked the question directly to the fans, which tells them how they would like to see this return of the video game. Having three options: the first would be a port, the second a remaster of a graphic tone or the most ambitious, go down the path with what was done in the return of Cloud and Sephiroth.

Something worth mentioning is that specific projects were named that could work, since they liked what they Nintendo and Grezzo they did in The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for switch. However, for now these are just comments and requests, it doesn't mean it will happen anytime soon. After all, they are still busy, but with what will be the third of Final Fantasy VII, which we probably won't see until 2028.

Furthermore, the influence of Chrono Trigger It extends beyond the world of video games, with references and homages appearing in films, television shows, and other entertainment media. His legacy lives on in the nostalgia of those who played him in their youth and in the respect he continues to generate among younger players who discover his charms for the first time.

For now, the original can only be played legally through Steam.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor's note: It would be very cool to have this classic back, given that we have not seen it on current or previous generation consoles in the form of a port. And the strangest thing is that its sequel did come out for some reason, even with the extra episode that was believed to be lost forever.