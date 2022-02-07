Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, assured last night that democracy won in Ahome.

This in reference to the result of the plebiscite that took place in the rural area of ​​the municipality.

He pointed out that the voice of the people made him reflect. He congratulated the candidates and candidates who participated, especially those who won the most votes.

The municipal president said that he hopes to see them soon to “give them a sincere hug.”