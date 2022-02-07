I am 1,080 new coronavirus infections in Abruzzo according to numbers and data from today’s bulletin, 7 February. There are also another 10 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – is 232,079. Of today’s positives, 576 were identified through rapid antigen testing. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department, adding that the death toll of patients recorded 10 new cases (aged between 64 and 91 years, 3 in the province of Chieti, 2 in the province of Teramo, 1 in the province of Pescara, 3 in the province of L’Aquila, 1 dating back to recent days and communicated only today by the ASL) and rises to 2846.

The number of positive cases also includes 113400 discharged / healed (+3231 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 115833 * (-2163 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 77192 cases concerning patients lost to follow up since the beginning of the emergency, on which checks are underway) 510 patients (+9 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 34 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 115289 (-2172 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours, 2630 molecular swabs were performed (1970295 in total since the start of the emergency) and 8176 antigen tests (2721494). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 9.99 percent. Of the total number of positive cases, 49434 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+257 compared to yesterday), 63914 in the province of Chieti (+335), 55078 in the province of Pescara (+269), 57203 in the province of Teramo ( +169), 2984 outside the region (+21) and 3466 (+27) for which provenance checks are underway.