Delicious in Dungeon is a Studio Trigger production (Cyberpunk Edgerunners). The series follows a party that has a very special mission. Episode 7 introduced us to a kraken, a speech about the dungeon ecosystem but also left us with Laios, the main hero, really sick, after ingesting the raw kraken parasite.

The new teaser gives us a glimpse that the hero will still have a hard time for a long time, and although Marcille, the elf, tries to cheer him up and help him with some magic, who knows how long it will work, let's remember that even if the hero is not in danger deadly, the parasite pierces his stomach.

Marcille will begin to think a little about the dungeon ecosystem and their own behavior as heroes.. And after this, the inevitable, the girl will remember the day she met Falin.

Falin is Laios' sister who, after being devoured by the red dragon – she sacrifices herself to save her other companions from its jaws – is now in mid-digestion and her friends want to help her, which is why they go to her rescue.

In chapter 8 of Delicious in Dungeon, Marcille will remember how she met Falin at the Magic Academy and, of course, the kind of person he was, perhaps just as absent-minded as his brother Laios. The girl will stumble and ruin several projects, despite this, she is a magician with warm and kind magic.

How many manga chapters does Delicious in Dungeon have?

The manga of Delicious in Dungeon It is a work of Ryōko Kui. It was published by the publisher Enterbrain from 2014 to 2023. Gathered 14 volumes which are currently being adapted into anime by Studio Trigger.

The chapters that were announced for this anime season were 24 and will be delivered in a deux cours format, so we can expect two blocks of the adventures of Laios and company.

