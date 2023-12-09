Saturday, December 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Decoration | 15-year-old Jose Anttonen built such a wonderful light work in his room that even his friends were amazed

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Decoration | 15-year-old Jose Anttonen built such a wonderful light work in his room that even his friends were amazed

Ninth grader Jose Anttonen has built his own room lighting with LED lights. Picture: Olli Jaatinen

Many teenagers are enthusiastic about the interior design, which might surprise older people. In this story, four young men present their LED light room – and it’s not about Christmas lights.

What the first thing that comes to mind is led lights that change color or blink? Perhaps an early night disco or the light strips of a local pizzeria?

If you ask the young generation, LED technology is above all a trendy interior design element for your own room.

For example, on Tiktok it is almost impossible to avoid videos in which a dark room glows with purple or blue hues.

#Decoration #15yearold #Jose #Anttonen #built #wonderful #light #work #room #friends #amazed

See also  Uponor purchase offers | Aliaxis withdraws its purchase offer from Uponor
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The situation in Ukraine: The USA and Ukraine are planning more arms cooperation

The situation in Ukraine: The USA and Ukraine are planning more arms cooperation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result