Decoration | 15-year-old Jose Anttonen built such a wonderful light work in his room that even his friends were amazed

Ninth grader Jose Anttonen has built his own room lighting with LED lights.

Many teenagers are enthusiastic about the interior design, which might surprise older people. In this story, four young men present their LED light room – and it’s not about Christmas lights.

What the first thing that comes to mind is led lights that change color or blink? Perhaps an early night disco or the light strips of a local pizzeria?

If you ask the young generation, LED technology is above all a trendy interior design element for your own room.

For example, on Tiktok it is almost impossible to avoid videos in which a dark room glows with purple or blue hues.