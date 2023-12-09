WAshington and Kiev want to work more closely together in the field of armaments in view of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. For example, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding on “co-production and technical data exchange” to cover the urgent needs of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of air defense systems, repair and maintenance and production of ammunition, the US Department of Commerce said on Friday. The agreement is the result of a corresponding conference in Washington in the middle of this week. According to the ministry, more than 300 representatives of American and Ukrainian industry and government took part.

The USA is considered Ukraine’s most important ally in the fight against the Russian invasion. Since the war began at the end of February 2022, the USA, under the leadership of Democratic President Joe Biden, has provided or promised billions of dollars in military aid to Kiev. At the moment, Congress cannot agree on a new aid package due to disputes between Biden’s Democrats and Republicans. According to calculations by the US government, the funds for Ukraine previously approved by Parliament will be completely used up by the end of the year.

Bulgaria donates armored vehicles and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

Bulgaria will support Ukraine in Russia’s war of aggression with armored transport vehicles and anti-aircraft missiles. The parliament in Sofia overturned a veto by President Rumen Radev against an armored car agreement with Ukraine. Head of state Radev, who is considered Russia-friendly, justified his veto on Monday by saying that the approximately 100 armored vehicles were needed for border or civil defense in his own country.

In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj asked for further international help with air defense in view of the recent Russian bombing raids. “This Russian regime is repeating the evil it has already done, but it is trying to make each attack even more painful,” Zelensky said. There were impacts on Friday night, among other places in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk near Pavlohrad, where, according to preliminary information, one person was killed. The eastern Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv was also attacked with ground-based S-300 missiles.







In Russia, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced, as expected, that he would run again in the Russian presidential election next year. Putin, who has been in power for almost a quarter of a century, is running in the election for the fifth time. It is scheduled for March 17, 2024. The 71-year-old had the Russian constitution changed in 2020 specifically in order to be able to run for office again. According to independent observers, there can be no question of a free and fair vote.