federal deputy Casimiro Zamora Valdez insisted that the debts that the 18 municipalities of the state have with the National Water Comission are in most cases unpayable, as is the case of Guasave, who have a liability of 140 million pesos with said organization and it continues to increase, since the municipalities do not do much, or rather they cannot try to settle that pending , but the detail is that while they are dragging that debt, they will not be able to collect the VAT on what they receive, hence the importance of doing something about it. The Morenista legislator stressed that through the Commission on Hydraulic Resources, Drinking Water and Sanitation in the Congress of the Union, the Conagua will make it easier for them to cover this pending, or else, forgive the debt, although it is a matter that still lobbying is being done to resolve it as soon as possible.

Because the operating costs have skyrocketed from 15 to 20 percent, in the Urban Transportation Alliance a new one is already being evaluated rate increase of that service, but it would be until after the Easter holiday period when they approach state authorities to assess said increase. Ricardo López Soto, general secretary of the ATUG, revealed that they are not seeking to harm the pocket of the users, for this reason it is intended to define an increase that is favorable for all, since many of the dealers will shortly no longer be able to bear to continue charging what which is paid now.

Let them activate and listen to the reports is what citizens who travel through Cuauhtémoc street in the center of the city ask for, where there are several lights that do not work and they consider that this adds up to cause road mishaps, taking into account that it is one of the busiest streets and complex because it is a dual circulation road. Although the request has not been officially made to the Directorate of Public Servicesthey consider that it is not necessary, since the damage is evident, and if the authorities transit through the area, they will be able to detect it and take care of it to improve visibility conditions at night and with that not only help car drivers, but also pedestrians and those who move in light units.

By having as precedent that the number of traffic accidents have increased in recent weeks and that these days both in guasave like in Sinaloa municipality Tragic incidents have occurred, where in the most recent four of five young people from the El Retiro community who were circulating in Sinaloite territory lost their lives. It is urgent that efforts be redoubled and the message disseminated in police stations, unions and municipal capitals, to reach a greater number of people and raise awareness about the need to take extreme precautions. Not driving under the influence of alcohol or being permissive for a family member to do so, are factors that must be addressed, and even obey the call of those who reiterate that these are days to reflect and stay at home, as a family, and go to Go out, at least do it responsibly.

We recommend you read: