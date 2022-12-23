The 26-year-old Colombian central defender, Davinson Sanchezhas always been surrounded by various critics in the Tottenhamand when he returned, he was no exception.

He added 66 minutes with Tottenham Hotspurs in a friendly against Nice. The defender became one of the most expensive signings of the British club that paid 42 million euros, this being the fourth most expensive signing in its history.

The truth has not demonstrated the worth of that millionaire money that was put on the table by Ajax Amsterdam.

Doubts about the future of Dávinson Sánchez appear more and more, and everything indicates that, in England, former Premier League players do not want to see him anymore.

they get over it

It is constant that they ask Tottenham and the managers to really think about selling it. Above Dávinson, there are names like the world champion, Cristian el ‘Cuti’ Romero, Clément Lenglet, Ben Davies and Eric Dierwho has performed quite well as a central defender.

The Colombian has a contract until 2024, but Noel Whelan, Former striker told Football Insider that he was not the expected signing since he arrived.

“He has never achieved the same form that he showed in the Europa League, the form that made Tottenham go after him,” Whelan said.

He also suggested what the club should do, “Conte is not convinced by him, that’s for sure. He should think about letting it go. At 26, Spurs would probably get a lot of money for him, because he should still have the best years in football ahead of him.”

Without a doubt, Dávinson Sánchez has been something to talk about in recent years in the Premier League. Leaving Tottenham would be trying to rebuild his moment, since he is still very young and thus demonstrate the good central defender he was at Atlético Nacional, Ajax Amsterdam and the Colombian National Team. Noel Whelan ended with this taunt that has always been latent, “he has been inconsistent, there are mistakes in him, very crucial mistakes that dictate the outcome of the games.”

