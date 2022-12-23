BFMTV: French Defense Minister Lecornu to visit Ukraine on December 28

French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastian Lecornu will be sent to Ukraine next week. About it informs BFM TV channel.

The detailed program of the visit is not disclosed. However, according to the publication, the head of the French Ministry of Defense will arrive on December 28 to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov. Also, Lecornu will testify to the Ukrainian authorities the support of France that has continued since February 24 and will salute the fallen soldiers.

In the summer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Ukraine, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. After the talks, Macron said that Western countries would not supply Ukraine with aircraft and assault tanks.