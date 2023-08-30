This August 29, ‘Código 10’, the Spanish program specialized in true crime that is presented by Nacho Abad and David Alemán in ‘Cuatro’, exclusively revealed new information about the case of Daniel Sancho. Well, it was discovered that Edwin Arrieta had two mobile phones, a fact unknown to the Thai police.

These new data are crucial for the investigation of the murder, since in them you can see the last connection that Arrieta made to his WhatsApp. This data would suppose the possible approximation to the time of death of the surgeon.

As revealed by the presenter Nacho Abadthe surgeon had in his possession two cell phones, one Colombian and the other Chilean. This due to his work and his contacts, with whom he communicated daily.

“The cell phone is Colombian, but Edwin’s friends are in Chile, so the last connection time that appears to them is in Chilean time. The time difference between Santiago de Chile and the island of Koh Phangan is currently 11 hours, as has been said,” he commented.

The last hour of connection to WhatsApp on one of the devices was at 03:38 pm on August 4. A minute earlier, they were caught on a surveillance camera riding a motorcycle towards the hotel where they were staying.

In addition, Abad added as a hypothesis that this new data “It would imply that that time is close to the time when the first incidents occurred.”

On the other hand, it is known that Daniel Sancho spends his days in preventive detention in the Koh Samui jail. According to the program, he sleeps on a mat in the infirmary cell and has to be in the courtyard first thing in the morning for the count and the singing of the Thai national anthem. In addition, his physique has changed, since he would be shaved and much thinner.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

